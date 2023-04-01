PCCC Valentine’s Day Celebration

Roxann Sykes

A beautiful time to celebrate Valentine’s Day was enjoyed by members of the PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) in the Chianti Room in February. The Italian buffet provided by PebbleCreek catering was delicious, and the table decorations brought in by our Fellowship Committee were so pretty. Music was provided by Steve Jensen’s Sundance Band, as we danced the night away.

Our Fellowship Committee is so good to offer wonderful activities and events for our members throughout the year. Come worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. We’d love to meet you!