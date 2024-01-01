Go for the Pickleball! Leave with a Safari!

Barbara Wellington

Some things don’t change, and that’s the excellent thing about the 2024 Pebble Creek Pickleball Tournament. For the eighth consecutive year the club will host more than 500 players in a well­-run tournament in a beautiful setting. It’s a pickleball tournament for players, their fans, those curious about the fastest-growing sport in the USA, and for those wanting to score a great deal at the Silent Auction.

Women’s Doubles competition will kick things off on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Feb. 8 will feature the Mixed Doubles play, with the Men’s Doubles on the final day, Friday, Feb. 9. This tournament features athletes ages 50+ and several levels of play.

Morning play will commence at 8 a.m. all competition days. Tournament Director Mike Crabtree will kick things off with updates and announcements, followed by the U.S. and Canadian national anthems performed live by local artists. As players check in, they will be near the Sweet Spot, a perennial favorite. Under the canopy is a wide variety of tasty treats provided by volunteers for the players.

On the tournament grounds will be many sponsors with booths promoting their businesses. Also featured will be vendors selling the latest fun pickleball-related merchandise and tasty food available for purchase.

A safari? What does pickleball have to do with exotic wild animals in South Africa? Find out when you attend the mixed play on Thursday, Feb. 8 and stop at the Silent Auction booth. The Silent Auction table is near the ramada, where the tournament organizers do their work.

On each of the three days, there will be a separate exciting array of Silent Auction items up for bid. The bidding will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Featured this year on Feb. 8 only is a wonderful African Safari! This is an exciting 7-day, 6-night African Photo Safari for two people. The mandatory minimum bid is $4,200. For more information, visit africanspiritsafari.com.

Proceeds from the auction will go to building and improving the pickleball courts and facilities. The auction can only accept cash or check; Payment is due when the auction closes that day.

Finally, parking can be difficult during peak hours. Please consider walking, riding a bike, or carpooling. The address is 16151 W. Clubhouse Drive, not far from the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse.