General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard

As we embark on a new year, it is a time for many to reflect on the connections we’ve built and to celebrate the achievements we’ve accomplished over the last year, and to look to a bright new year full of opportunity.

As I reflect on the people important to me, I am truly grateful for my family, my friends, my dedicated and caring staff, and this community. I am so appreciative of the people working in every department, from the front line to management; to the people that have been with us for years and the ones that have just joined us recently. I am also thankful for the community residents who have supported us through the years and have made PebbleCreek a very special place. Looking ahead to the New Year, I am excited about the opportunities we’ll embrace together and the continued evolution of our community. I want to thank you all for being such an integral part of what makes this place extraordinary.

As this holiday season draws to a close, I encourage you to embrace the essence of the season and hold on to the spirit of harmony, unity, joy, and peace and apply it to our community all year long. Let’s not forget the value of kindness as one of the simplest acts of compassion that leaves the deepest impact. On behalf of the entire staff, warmest wishes to you and your loved ones for a happy, safe and wonderful New Year.