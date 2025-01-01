First Samba Tournament!

Come join us for a fun-filled day of Samba with your fellow Creekers! We will play one game in the morning and one in the afternoon with lunch served in between. Muffins will be served in the morning along with coffee, water, and hot tea. Big payouts will go to the four top winners!

Where: Tuscany Falls Ballroom

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration Fee: $50 per person, which includes lunch

Registration Deadline: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

How to Register

Cash or Check: Send payment and the completed information below to: Sue Branton, 4016 N 164th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Zelle: Use 602-505-9993 or [email protected]

If you have any questions please contact Sue Branton at [email protected] or 602-505-9993 or Rose Johnson at [email protected] or 231-350-8042.

We hope to see you there!

PebbleCreek Samba Tournament

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2025 at PebbleCreek

Name:______________________________

Email address:_______________________

Phone number:____________________________

Lunch choice (circle one):

Cobb salad Club croissant

$50 tournament fee (cash, check, or Zelle)