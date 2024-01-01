General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard

As we begin a new year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the last year. It seems like 2023 passed by so quickly and the holiday season was upon us and then over in almost the blink of an eye. This time of year is a time of celebration with family and friends, and with the new year, we are looking forward to a brand new start, new plans, and adventures! It’s also an opportunity to set goals and to think about the people who give our lives meaning.

As I reflect on 2023, and look to 2024, I find that at the top of my mind is gratitude. I am truly grateful for my family, my friends, my job, my dedicated and caring staff, this community, and the many valued relationships that I’ve made here at PebbleCreek. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each member of our staff. Their dedication, resilience, and hard work are the driving force behind our operations. I also want to express my sincere thanks to our community residents who have trusted and supported us throughout the years during some challenging times. We look forward to continuing to serve you in the coming year.

I encourage you to embrace the significance of the holiday season just celebrated, and hold on to the spirit of goodwill, joy, unity, and harmony and apply it to our community, not just for the season, but all year long. In a world that sometimes forgets the value of kindness, let our actions and words be the reminder. On behalf of the entire team here at PebbleCreek, we wish you a joyous New Year filled with warmth, happiness, and prosperity.