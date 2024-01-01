Creekers Send Cards to Inmates at Perryville Prison

Susie Nee

Before Christmas, more than 30 Creekers gathered to remember our neighbors at Perryville Prison. There are about 4,000 inmates at Perryville, and many of these women have little family support and appreciate encouragement from the outside.

Every woman who attended addressed 30 Christmas cards, each with a personal greeting. Over a thousand cards were sent out in all. Although incarcerated, these inmates have shown an interest in bettering themselves by attending church services or a mentoring program within the prison. While they are paying their debt to society, we wanted to let them know that they are not completely forgotten by the outside world.

A young woman also joined the group who was recently released from Perryville and is living at Magdalene House West, a halfway house in Avondale. She shared the importance of the cards to her while she was in prison and how words of encouragement can mean so much.

All cards and many of the stamps were donated by you, the generous residents of PebbleCreek. To prepare for next year, donations of Christmas cards are welcome and can be dropped off in the basket by the front door at the home of Susie Nee anytime of the year. Birthday cards are also gladly accepted.