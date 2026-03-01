Oh, What a Night!

Jeanne Schimmelpfennig

The PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) celebrated the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s with a Bandstand/Soul Train dinner/dance on Jan. 30 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. The PCCC Fellowship Committee handled all the details and created a very successful event attended by 113 congregants.

Oh, the food! Delicious chicken breast, pork chop, and vegetarian dinners were served with tasty sides and salad. The dessert was a large slice of decadent chocolate cake.

Oh, the costumes! Remember what you wore to the sock hops in high school? Every style of apparel was represented: Poodle skirts, tennis shoes, bobby socks, neon colored shirts, tee shirts, jeans.

Oh, the prizes! Cookie Kuk won the prize for best male costume. He did an amazing worm dance in his neon electric-sparkling pantsuit. Sharon Graville won the prize for best female costume. She was adorable in pigtails, a short skirt, and jacket. She looked like she could still be in high school. And then, there was the best couple costume: Craig and Judy Hauger wore classic coordinating outfits that sparkled.

Oh, the dances! DJ Hank played all the tunes we used to dance to. From couples dancing cheek-to-cheek, to the twist, to the electric slide, to a conga line, the dance floor was heated up.

Yes, it definitely was a night to remember.

