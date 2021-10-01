Fall Schedule Taking Shape for Men’s Christian Fellowship

Curt Zimmerman

Make your plans to attend the next meeting of the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC). Monthly meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month, with special guest speakers on a timely topic. The next meeting is set for the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room on Wednesday, Oct. 6 starting at 7:30 a.m. The special guest speaker will be Lawrence Johnson, Sr., a published writer and licensed minister originally from Fresno, Calif. Lawrence will speak on “The Other Guy” and “Are you your Brother’s Keeper?”

Some of his earlier published works were included in the Churches of God in Christ newsletter, with a circulation of nearly 5 million readers worldwide. He is currently working on both a children’s book and a book of yearly Christian devotionals.

He is the director of Urban Engagement for the Arizona Chapter for Urban Conservatives of America. Johnson works closely with Arizona pro-life, pregnancy care, and education-based activist groups. He currently resides in Glendale, Ariz. with his wife, Ollie.

The MCFPC Nov. 3 guest speaker will be Todd Lewis, a writer and retired communication teacher from Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. He is a professor emeritus, having spent the first 20 years as a speech and debate coach and the last 21 years as the Department of Communication Studies administrative chairman. Todd has a BA degree in speech communication from Biola, a master’s in communications from Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in communication studies from Louisiana State University. In his most recent years, Todd has authored two bible study books on lesser-known biblical characters and how their personalities and choices match ours today, as we live out our spiritual commitments.

All men of PebbleCreek are invited and encouraged to attend these meetings, and questions can be directed to Igor Shpudejko at 602-384-6496.

The MCFPC is also involved in volunteering at the St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. A group meets in the Eagle’s Nest parking lot across the street from the Activities Center at 6:45 a.m. and departs at 6:55 a.m., returning around 11 a.m. Upcoming dates are all on Thursdays: Oct. 21, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16. For more information, contact Jim Sykes at 614-395-4907.