EZ Hike at Tres Rios

Ruth Bindler

Imagine a Saturday morning walk with sightings of snowy and great egrets, green herons, white pelicans, great blue herons, and even a bald eagle. It does not sound like Goodyear, Arizona. But Tres Rios (referring to the joining of three rivers—Salt, Gila, and Agua Fría) Wetlands Environmental Restoration project near 91st Avenue in Phoenix provided such views on a recent EZ 3-mile hike by the PebbleCreek Hiking Club. This 700-acre area is the tertiary wastewater treatment facility for Phoenix and is home to over 150 bird species; it was migratory season so birds in full plumage were prolific. The hikers enjoyed ponds, plenty of greenery, rushing water, and many birds. The trail is flat, with packed sand, and is easy to walk. Visit our website at pchikers.org to explore the wide variety of hikes offered to club members.