2 Birthdays, 2 Parties, Happy 160th!

Oasis Pool Party Celebrating Don Paxton’s 80th! Left to right, standing: George Bulfon, Ron Nelson, Scott Coffee, Tom Condit, Terry Rice, Brian Bernhardt, Darrell Livingston, Don Paxton, Charlie Conroy, John Mikulcic, Ron Froemming, Randy Slezak, John Tysver, Jerry Dileonardo, Tim Kohler, Kevin Campbell, Cary Maschner, Bernie Bangert, Derrick Doud, Craig Weber, Tom Kellis, Steve Noble; kneeling: Kurt Kleinknecht, Mark Eichkorn, Spike Razem. Absent: Roy Johnson, Bill Chew, Dave Poppe, Steve Strachan, Bill Dougherty, Don Monzingo.

Spike Razem and Jean Harris

How often are you invited to a 160th birthday party?

Last month one of the cutest couples in PebbleCreek celebrated their 80th each, born just one month apart in 1946.

The always-young Don Paxton and Nancy Preston are both active in PebbleCreek, especially on the pickleball courts, golf courses, card tables, party centers, wine bars, etc. Both Don and Nancy are soooo popular that their friends had to throw two parties to celebrate the special occasion!

On Feb. 16, more than 35 pickleballers from Team Cowboy and Team Cagle gathered at the Oasis Pool to enjoy a delicious hamburger and hot dog lunch that featured some special beverages, side dishes, laughs, stories, and speeches. Thanks to grill master hosts Mark Eichkorn, Ron Froemming, and Kurt Kleinknecht for a great job in hosting.

Then, on Feb. 21, more than 70 people invaded Laurie and Mark Eichkorn’s house to continue the amazing 160th birthday celebration. Friends and neighbors of Unit 44 toasted the good health and continued longevity of Don, the Birthday Dude, and Nancy, the Birthday Girl. There were more beverages, exquisite foods, good stories, singing, and laughing. Thanks to Janine Bird and Kathy Mendel who assisted Laurie in hosting the fun party.

Most important, congratulations to Don and Nancy for reaching that fantastic 160th milestone!