“Dead-eye” Rifle Shoot Competition

Arty Bartlett

Oh my gosh, the trash talk started early and often on the brisk morning of Feb. 20 as contestants got to do a target warm–up. They also do the “shifty-eyed dance” where they pretend they aren’t watching everyone else while dialing in to center target! If you ever watch one of these events, you will see this dance happen.

And as far as the term “dead-eye” is concerned, we are not talking about zombies here! We really do have a lot of excellent shooters in our club … and a lot of shifty-eyes.

Getting down to business … we had six shooters for the 25 yard, “open sights” competition; aka “iron sights.” This means you have no help other than your eyeballs looking down the barrel of your rifle and using the markers naturally on your gun. No scope, nor red dots, no bionic cyborg targeting systems allowed.

On the 50 yard competition we had seven contestants. Oh yay, you can use a scope on this distance but it can only be dialed in at a measly 7x power! This means you cannot count the eyelashes of a gnat at this distance so it’s hard to clearly see the teeny-tiny red X center of that teeny-tiny little target. (Who said a competition should be easy anyway?!)

Here are the winners from both the 25- and 50–yard competitions of those brave souls who dared to shoot under such challenging conditions:

25 Yard:

1st place: Arty Bartlett with total score of 185 and 2 total X’s

2nd place: Nick Sharp scored 183 and 5 total X’s

3rd place: Kirk Harrison tied score of 183 but zero X’s.

50 Yard:

1st place: Bob Lukes with total score of 190 and 1 X

2nd place: George Bulfon with 186 and 3 X’s

3rd place: Nick Sharp with 177

If you have questions about the PC Gun Club, send us an email at pcshooters100@gmail.com.

Arty and Steve Bartlett, co-directors