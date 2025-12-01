Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop December Times to Shop

Sherry Blatner

Hope you’re in shopping mode, because we’ve made it easier for you this year by changing Gallery hours of operation to include two Sundays. Be alert, there are also closures and half days.

Hours of operation are usually Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a half hour for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Changes are as follows:

Open on Sunday, Dec. 14 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closing at noon on Dec. 24 and closed all day on Dec. 25

Closing at noon on Dec. 31 and closed all day on Jan. 1

First, Happy Holidays to everyone! We thank you for your support throughout the past year and look forward to seeing you in 2026. I also need to thank my husband, Keith, for being my photographer all year. This month’s photo is of three glass trees that are perfect for decorating small spaces; best of all they will not shed needles. You may want to consider purchasing all three and creating a decorating theme in your home.

The Gallery has a beautiful display of blue and white Hanukkah gift items. This year, Hanukkah begins on Sunday evening, Dec. 14. You have two weeks left to shop for Hanukkah.

Christmas is midweek this year, so you have three weekends to shop and all those days in between. The Gallery is filled with a fabulous array of gift items including jewelry, doll clothes, entertaining serving pieces, wall art, gourd art, books and bookmarks, and knickknacks too numerous to mention. Shopping in the Gallery is an eye-popping adventure.

We hope to see you soon, and consider joining a craft club in 2026. Not only will you be able to shop in the Expressions Gallery, but you can validate your craft skills by selling there, too!