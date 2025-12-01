Operation Heal Our Patriots at Next Men’s Christian Fellowship

Curt Zimmerman

The next meeting of the Men’s Christian Fellowship of PebbleCreek (MCFPC) will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 a.m. in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room. The MCFPC is a group of more than 150 Christian men that meets the first Wednesday of each month through April and features a wide range of interesting guest speakers. Dr. Allan Sawyer, MD, MS, and MATS (theology), will provide highlights of his 27+ years with Samaritan’s Purse, focusing on the program “Operation Heal Our Patriots.”

Heal our Patriots, Port Alsworth, Alaska, is open to current and former military service members who were injured in combat or combat-related activities after Sept. 1, 2001. Each season, couples are flown to the Samaritan Lodge which is adjacent to Lake Clark National Park and is surrounded by mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife. All facilities are wheelchair accessible with all expenses covered through donations.

Dr. Sawyer spends about 18 weeks per year serving with Samaritan’s Purse (World Medical Mission) at various mission hospitals around the world, including Papua New Guinea, Kenya, Togo, Cameroon, and Zambia. Dr. Sawyer has been married to his wife Teresa for nearly four decades and has four children, two of whom were adopted from China. Dr. Sawyer is also a member of Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and serves as a Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) chaplain.

In addition to monthly meetings, the MCFPC also conducts weekly bible studies each Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. by zoom and in person at the Tuscany Falls Chianti room annex. For more information, contact Neil Smith at neilsmithret@gmail.com. Dec. 17 is the next opportunity to volunteer at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise. Contact Jim Sykes at 614-395-4907 or jimsykes1972@yahoo.com for more information.

The Tuscany Falls Chianti Room is located between the ballroom and the library, and coffee will be served. Guests are always welcome. For more information, contact President Igor Shpudejko at ishpudejko@aol.com or 602-384-6496.