PebbleCreek Democratic Club Helps Our Furry Friends Too!

The PebbleCreek Democratic Club enjoys supporting many local charities and organizations with the items they need to carry out their specific mission. Our members generously donate clothing, food, needed items, and money to assist our less fortunate Goodyear and West Valley neighbors.

We make regular trips to the Phoenix Mission with much needed clothing and shoes. Our cars are usually fully loaded and add up to many hundreds of pounds of donations. In addition, we support Hope’s Closet with clothing and household items. We also take suitable clothes and accessories to Dress for Success that provides outfits for women re-entering the workplace.

Food and donations go to the Agua Fria Food Bank. This is especially needed at Holiday times and our members always step up to provide for families in need.

But that isn’t all … the PC Democratic Club members love animals! We support the Humane Society and collect various items for them. At our December meeting, the Social Committee hosted a table for members to donate dog toys for our four legged friends looking for homes. We hope they have fun playing with them and get to take them to a new forever home very soon.

The PebbleCreek Democratic Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting commences at 7 p.m. Our meetings are open to all who wish to attend, hear our speakers, and learn more about the club. You are most welcome to join us!