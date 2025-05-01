Corvette Club Holds Fourth Annual Car Show

The Eagle’s Nest parking lot was the place to be on April 5, when the PebbleCreek Corvette Club held its fourth annual car show. This year’s show was by far our biggest and best yet. Hundreds of car enthusiasts were able to check out more than 40 entries, which included brands such as Ford Mustang, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Cadillac, and of course Corvette.

Our members really enjoy being able to show off their beautiful rides and we certainly appreciate the wonderful reception we received from our community as well as the support we receive from PebbleCreek Patrol.

If you own a Corvette and live in PebbleCreek, you are eligible to join our club. For details, contact Terry Worwa at 224-715-7126 or Stephen Banet at 303-887-3172.