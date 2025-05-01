A Problem of Alcoholism in a Relative or Friend?

Al-Anon has a weekly meeting in PebbleCreek. If you are concerned about a relative or friend who appears to be suffering from alcoholism, you are welcome to join us. See below for details.

The Al-Anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Alcoholism is a family illness and changed attitudes can aid recovery.

Al-Anon is not allied with any organization or institution, does not engage in controversy, and neither endorses or opposes any cause. There are no dues or fees. Al-Anon is self-supporting by our own voluntary contributions.

Al-Anon has one purpose: to help families of alcoholics. We do this by practicing the Twelve Steps, by welcoming and giving comfort to families of alcoholics, and by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic. Al-Anon is an anonymous program. The privacy of anyone who attends or anything that is shared is protected.

We meet on Fridays at 11 a.m. in the Milan Room of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse.