The Sewing Club Welcomes You!

The PebbleCreek (PC) Sewing Club came together on April 2 to embellish fidget mats for Hospice of the Valley. These lap mats are designed to provide tactile stimulation and engagement for individuals with conditions like dementia or autism, helping to soothe agitation, reduce anxiety, and keep hands busy.

On April 16, the sewing club had a fun morning making thread catchers for those who own sergers. These are a welcome addition to serger sewers to keep the thread and material waste off the floor.

If you have ever considered joining the PC Sewing Club, now is the time to check out our classes or just come to sew your own projects during open studio hours when classes are not in session. It’s a great club that provides educational opportunities, camaraderie, and even quick lunch outings for those taking a break between morning and afternoon sewing.

Upcoming Classes

The following classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. If you are interested in joining one of these classes or just learning more about the sewing club, please email Kathy Brown at [email protected].

May 7: Sewing receiving blankets for charity

May 21: Dowel tote bag class

May 14 and 28: Open studio sewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.