Christmas in July for Sewers and Quilters

Cathy Howell

The PebbleCreek Sewing Club and the PebbleCreek Quilt Club hosted a combined sewing drop-in workshop on the first Wednesday of July.

Donna Aybar is the social chairperson of the PebbleCreek Quilt Club and the co-president of the PebbleCreek Sewing Club. She came up with the idea of a joint drop-in sewing day to help us get a head start on our holiday sewing projects. Members from both groups were invited to come in from the heat (it was 110 degrees that day) to pick from one of four projects that Donna had set up for them.

The turnout was great, and everyone left with at least one finished gift and instructions on how to make more at home.

Donna has been a member of both clubs for many years. She has also held a board position in both clubs for most of those years. Her dedication to getting members together to work on sewing projects and socializing is always enjoyed by everyone. Both clubs are better organizations for her participation, organization skills, and fun personality!

The PebbleCreek Sewing Club’s next workshop day is on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when we will be making breast cancer pillows.