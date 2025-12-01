Chanukah Party to Be Held December 19

Ronnie Levine

The Shalom Club will hold our annual Chanukah Party on Friday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. There will be dancing, prizes, a delicious meal, and a few surprises. The cost is $59 per person for Shalom Club members, $75 for nonmembers, and $30 for children.

Payment should be sent to Lindsay Laven, 3890 N. 162nd Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395, or may be put in the lockbox by her front door. Zelle payment may be made to Lindsay Laven, pcshalomtreas@yahoo.com. For more information, please contact Irene Faulkner, ireneadele47@gmail.com or 623–399-6991.