Triad Performing Arts Presents ‘Nutcracker Fantasy’

As the West Valley cools into winter, the stage at PebbleCreek Renaissance Theater warms with anticipation. Triad Performing Arts of Arizona returns for its sixth annual Nutcracker Fantasy, a beloved holiday tradition that transforms local talent into a dazzling spectacle of ballet, music, and storytelling. With snowflakes swirling and sugarplum fairies twirling, this year’s production, with performances Dec. 17 through Dec. 21, promises to be as enchanting as ever.

Founded by Goodyear residents Kat and Brian Honsberger, Triad Performing Arts continues to redefine what’s possible for community-based theater. Their nonprofit has become a cultural heartbeat for the West Valley, offering high-quality performances that rival big-city productions without the long drive to Phoenix or Tempe.

“Every year, we’re blown away by the passion and dedication of our cast,” said Kat, Triad’s artistic director. “Nutcracker Fantasy is more than a show, it’s a celebration of what this community can create together.”

Triad’s holiday productions have grown into multi-generational collaborations, with performers ranging from preschoolers to retirees. Last year’s cast topped 100 participants, filling PebbleCreek Theater with sold-out audiences and heartfelt moments with a special preview performance for local cancer patients.

Looking ahead to spring, Triad is already preparing to bring Broadway nostalgia to life with Bye Bye Birdie, the classic musical comedy set to hit the stage in May. Tickets are now on sale, and excitement is building for this toe-tapping tribute to 1950s rock ’n’ roll and small-town charm.

Brian, Triad’s president, sees these productions as stepping stones toward a larger dream: a professional-grade performing arts center in the West Valley. “We have the talent, the passion, and the audience,” he said. “Now we’re working to build the infrastructure that will make this region a true cultural destination.”

From holiday magic to Broadway classics, Triad Performing Arts continues to prove that the West Valley isn’t just a place to live—it’s a place to shine.

Visit triadaz.org to grab your tickets or learn more.