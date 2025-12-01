PebbleCreek Singers Presents “A Joyous Holiday”

Diane Piehl

If you haven’t purchased your tickets for “A Joyous Holiday” yet, there may still be a few open seats for the Dec. 3-6 concerts. Music of the holiday season is easy listening and puts one and all into the beauty of this time of year. Don’t we all need a little Christmas throughout the year!

The chorus and specialty groups are prepared to give you an evening of enjoyment as we open this wonderful time with music.

To purchase tickets, go to pebblecreekhoa.org, click on Things to Do, then Tickets. Scroll down to find the PebbleCreek Singers and click on Buy Tickets. Seats are $20 (handling fee included). Any unsold tickets will be available at the door.