Change Through Collective Giving: How The Women’s Giving Circle Is Making a Difference

Dana West

TWGC Supports the American Heart Walk—Growing Stronger Each Year

For the second consecutive year, members of The Women’s Giving Circle (TWGC) participated in the American Heart Walk, which took place on Nov. 16 at the Goodyear Civic Square. Our team has grown significantly from just three walkers last year to an enthusiastic group of 23 this year! Congratulations to everyone involved for coming so close to reaching our fundraising goal of $2,500.

Go With The Flow—5th Annual Packing Party

As we enter this season of thankfulness, we are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of the PebbleCreek community. Your donations of period products have been instrumental in supporting the Go With The Flow organization and TWGC’s annual packing party. We are halfway to our goal, having received enough products to fill 1,500 bags. These bags are lovingly sewn by PebbleCreek members throughout the year, and we deeply appreciate their dedication and craftsmanship.

We are still in need of additional product donations and humbly ask for your continued support. To make it easier, we’ve set up an Amazon Wish List featuring the requested items from Go With The Flow. If you’d like to contribute, please reach out to Sherry Trefz at [email protected] or Susan Fallon at [email protected], and we’ll send you the link to the wish list. Any items you purchase will be delivered directly to our TWGC representative. Your kindness will make a meaningful impact on those in need in the Phoenix area.

Date with a Plate Returns—Bigger and Better Than Ever!

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated Date with a Plate event, returning on March 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. This year promises even more excitement with 20 stunning designer tables to admire, light appetizers, a sweet celebration, and a cash bar.

Be sure to check out our exciting Silent Auction, featuring exclusive items such as:

* Dinner with our Goodyear Firefighters

* A behind-the-scenes tour of the ballet

* Dining experiences and gift certificates

* Soap-making and quilling lessons

* Handcrafted treasures in fabric, wood, and glass from our generous donors

We extend our sincere thanks to our Diamond Sponsor, Arnold Hickey Realty.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Kiosk. Regular tickets are $25, with a new “Angel Ticket” available for $50. The Angel Ticket grants early entry to the event, starting 30 minutes before the general admission, and only 50 tickets are available. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Agua Fria Food Bank.

For more information about The Women’s Giving Circle, our mission, and upcoming events, please visit our website at thewomensgivingcircle.org.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has …” Margaret Mead