Hiking for Breast Cancer Awareness

Lynn Warren

The primary focus of the hiking club is, of course, hiking, but the club also supports other activities and causes. October was Breast Cancer Awareness month and 30 members of the club, wearing pink, turned out on Oct. 16 to show support for the battle against this terrible disease. Hikers of three different levels gathered early in the morning at Buckeye’s Skyline Park for a quick group photo before beginning their hike of choice. Skyline has many trails that can be combined in different ways to provide hikes appropriate for different levels of ability and, for this occasion, distances for the club hikes ranged from 3 to 10 miles. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.