Pickleball Club Tournament and Opening Celebration Brunch

On Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 PebbleCreek Pickleball Club members participated in the Final 4 Tournament. Over 300 individuals from our club competed in the tournament, which drew a large crowd of local spectators. There were 8 brackets in the men’s tournament, 7 in the women’s, and 9 in the mixed doubles. Everything went off without a hitch until the weather interrupted play on Sunday during the mixed doubles matches.

The tournament committee headed up by Jim Barbe did a fantastic job of “controlling everything” except the weather! Many thanks go to the tournament committee, which included Jim Barbe, Robin Weaver, Theresa Carter, Bill Cagle, and Dick Burns.

There were countless other volunteers who added to the success of the tournament. Nurses, referees, set up, clean up, sponsors, and the food committee, to name a few. Please take time to thank them individually since it takes a village. We have the ultimate village here at PebbleCreek!

See some of the candid shots of the tournament taken by photographers Mike Behrendt, Pam Cagle, and Clydeen Fortner.

On Nov. 9, approximately 400 club members attended the Opening Celebration Brunch sponsored by the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club and Roy Johnson Realty. The Happy Hour Band got the courts rockin and the pickleballs a–rollin while club members were served a tasty brunch.

The Canadian and United States national anthems were expertly sung by Becky Trimble.

Following the delicious brunch, a program of thanks took place. The program started with a welcome and brief history of the build out of the North Courts given by our current PebbleCreek Pickleball Board President Bob Weldon.

Then Judi Johnson, event coordinator, thanked all the people who contributed to the success in building our new courts, our leaders, partners, and fundraisers over the past several years.

Marty Braden, Officer at Large, followed up by thanking all the volunteers who put in countless hours and made sure all the details were accomplished.

To top off our morning event, City of Goodyear Councilwoman and PebbleCreek resident, Wally Campbell, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially celebrate the opening of our 16 beautiful new North Courts.

It was a day to remember! Wally Campbell commented, “Grover Lombard came to me several years ago and asked, “What do I do to start a pickleball club in PebbleCreek?” Grover, who is no longer with us, would be ecstatic to know that PebbleCreek Pickleball Club, his dream, is now more than 1,700 members strong with 36 beautiful courts!

Upcoming Events

* Team Challenge, Dec. 6 and 8

* Annual Toy Drive benefiting children from Goodyear is on Dec. 7, 8 a.m. at the Central Courts.

* The ninth annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Club Tournament is Feb. 26 through 28. The tournament committee is actively seeking sponsorships for this event. Humana is confirmed as a “title” sponsor, and Arnold Hickey DBA PHX Pro Realty and Desert Diamond Casino are confirmed as “Presenting” sponsors.