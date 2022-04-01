Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

Each month the Camera Club selects a picture as Photo of the Month and, for April, chose Suzy Skolnik’s dramatic Isis Descending photo showing stormy conditions at the Grand Canyon. Suzy had taken the Grand Canyon Railroad train to the South Rim with grandkids during their spring break last year. It had been overcast all morning, but then the wind picked up, temperature dropped, and clouds lowered over the canyon. All the other tourists had moved indoors, but Suzy was fascinated by the movement of the clouds, the play of light and shadow on the rocks and the overall grandeur of the canyon. Light filtering through the mist gave the strata a purplish tone that underscored the raw weather of that day, resulting in a very rewarding photo.