Celebrate Easter with PebbleCreek Community Church

Phylice Walton

After two seasons of COVID cancellations, PebbleCreek Community Church is excited to celebrate this Easter in our usual place of worship, the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. Our PebbleCreek friends and neighbors are invited to share in all four of these Holy Week services.

Holy Week services will begin Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. This morning of worship will consist of joyful hymns of praise accompanied by the distribution of palms signifying Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. On Good Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m., we will meet again for a special service to commemorate our Lord’s crucifixion. On Easter Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m., our annual Sunrise Service will be held on the Eagle’s Nest patio. The natural beauty and sunrise at that venue always adds a special highlight to our early morning celebration of Christ’s resurrection. Easter worship continues with a 9 a.m. service in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom.

All four of these Easter services promise to be uplifting as Pastor Bob Ripley shares his inspired messages. Please mark your calendars and plan to join us.

The entire PebbleCreek community is always welcome to attend our weekly services held every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. If you are unable to attend in person, it is simple to watch the weekly recording of the Sunday worship service on our website at www.churchpcc.org. Check it out to learn more about our community’s church.

Again, everyone and their guests are welcome to attend Easter services, and we look forward to meeting and greeting you!

* Palm Sunday, April 10, 9 a.m.

* Good Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

* Easter Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m., our annual Sunrise Service

* Easter Sunday service, April 17, at 9 a.m.