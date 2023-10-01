Camera Club Meeting October 9—Pet Photography

Lynn Warren

Camera Club meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the Coyote Room in the Creative Arts Center. If you would like to take more impressive pictures of your pet, join us for our Oct. 9 meeting, which will feature a presentation on Pet Photography by noted photographer Larry Cowles.

He will discuss how to prepare your pet, how to get the animal to look at the camera, and will provide many tips to help you get great images. While Larry prefers some type of studio lighting, he will also discuss techniques for using natural light. Larry was an electrical engineer in his career, but photography has always been a major passion and he has done most types of photography at one time or another. His major interest is portraits, including pet photography, macro, flowers, travel, still life, and more. He is past president of several camera clubs and photo organizations and is currently the managing editor of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) Journal. Larry makes presentations and teaches photography, and over the years has written many articles on photography.

For information about the club, visit the club website at www.pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at [email protected].