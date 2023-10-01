Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

For October’s Photo of the Month, the Camera Club selected a dramatic night scene captured by club member John Fox while on a cruise vacation in 2022. In Athens, John joined a night photography tour with a professional photographer who probably knew the great locations for an impressive shot. Since this photo was taken at night, John used a tripod and a 5-second time exposure. Being on a cruise, he backed up his photos overnight for safety and then processed his photos in Lightroom after his return to PebbleCreek; for this particular picture, however, he made minimal adjustments just to protect the highlights and to bring up some of the shadows and add vibrance. For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at www.pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at [email protected].