“Super Freaks” Is Coming!

Get ready, theater lovers—and theater newbies! Our community stage is about to light up with Super Freaks, a hilarious and heartwarming comedy by Scott Haan that celebrates the quirks, courage, and chaos of a group of unlikely heroes. Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer or someone who’s never seen a show before, this is the one to catch.

Why This Show?

Super Freaks is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud romp that follows a group of eccentric characters who believe they have superpowers—and maybe, just maybe, they do. With a cast full of charm and a story that’s equal parts silly and sincere, it’s the perfect introduction to live theater for anyone who’s never experienced the magic of a show.

A Few Teasers from the Super Freaks Crew…

* “We’re not weird … we’re gifted.”

* “Some people have super strength. I have … super enthusiasm.”

* Saving the world is easy. Working together? Now that’s the challenge.”

These characters are lovable, unpredictable, and absolutely unforgettable.

Make It a Night Out!

We’re encouraging everyone to bring a friend (or two!) who’s never been to a show before. Let’s fill the seats with fresh faces and build new fans for our vibrant community theater. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, and you’ll leave with stories to share. You can join us at the Westwind Tavern for a drink after the 7 p.m. shows Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13 or catch a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 14.

Ticket Info

Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 at 8 a.m. Don’t miss your chance to snag the best seats. Not sure how to purchase them?

* Log in to your HOA account at pebblecreekhoa.org

* Select the “Things To Do” tab at the top

* Choose “Ticket Sales”

* Scroll down on that page until you see information for the Super Freaks performance, including a link to purchase tickets

* If you need help, please call or text Jeanna Mitchell at 775-771-1371 .

Let’s make this show a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. See you at the theater!