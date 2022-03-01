Art from the Heart Helps Children in Need

Susan Skolnik

The PebbleCreek Art Club is pleased to have created a community outreach project called Art from the Heart, which collects art materials and supplies to help inspire and encourage young artists. The group is headed by Karen Ludwig, Diana Ho, and Cheryl Wagner, and they collected $300 in checks and gift certificates, as well as delivered two full SUVs of art supplies to New Life Center, a shelter for abused women and children. Although the collection for this year has ended, the committee hopes to make this an annual project, so save your surplus art supplies for next year’s drive.