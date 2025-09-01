In Loving Memory of Ted Lindhorn

On Friday, July 11, Thelma Lindhorn lost her beloved Ted … the only one she’s loved and been married to for 76 years! He was 96 (she’s 94).

Ted was recently in a rehab facility after he had fallen and broke his hip … he was doing well, and couldn’t wait to get back out on the golf course. After all, he went every day, even at age 96! (He was going 330 days a year, and had more than one hole-in-one—five in his lifetime—and the last one being when he was 92 years old!)

You’d see him on the golf course with his signature ‘collar up’ on his golf shirt … not to be ‘cool,’ but to prevent his neck from getting burnt! Smart man!

Sadly, once he came home from rehab on June 8, he never regained his health as it was previously, and family had hospice come in.

Ted was born in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 10, 1928. He was one of two children; his sister, Jean, passing away 20 years ago.

Such a wonderful, down to earth, intelligent, sweetheart of a guy he was. And oh how he loved his Thelma! He said that he knew the minute he saw her, that he was going to marry her, and that he did … married the love of his life, Thelma Frost, on June 19, 1949, in Denver, Colo.

Ted graduated from Colorado University with bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, and from Ohio State with a master’s in Industrial Engineering.

He worked at Wright Patterson AFB as a civilian engineer, traveling the country, and Thelma often traveled with him. There are so many great stories of all their travels. He was also hired as an engineer in Denver. He then went into small business accounting, and it was ‘business’ from then on. He would say, “I’m great at business, but only ‘so–so’ at engineering!” Such a humble man he was, in all aspects of life.

Ted and Thelma were blessed with two great sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Cindy, who live in Tucson, and Todd and Serene, who live in Colorado, as well as three lovely grandchildren: Ty, Toria, and Kendra.

Ted retired at age 57, in December of 1985 to play golf. (Imagine that!) Golf was his second love, next to Thelma. He golfed daily, not missing many days. He promised Thelma that once he retired, she wouldn’t have to cook any more either … so out to dinner they went, pretty much daily!

They moved from Colorado to PebbleCreek in 1999, first as snowbirds and then decided to be full time, living here for 26 years.

They loved being active, dancing, attending almost all of the concerts we have onsite, karaoke every Wednesday, and even had their own karaoke groups … ‘Ted and the Tedettes’ and ‘Thelma and the Girls’! And Ted would walk around the room making sure all the guys were up singing with him (typically to “Elvira!”) … and that all the girls were up with Thelma. Oh how they lived life to the fullest! Yes, 76 years of marriage … most of us can only dream of this.

Everyone knew Ted and Thelma, otherwise known as ‘T n T’! They truly are the pillars of our PebbleCreek community, and Ted will be missed greatly. Thelma will be watched over by many who love and adore her.

God bless you Mr. Ted. You were one-of-a-kind. We all can only hope and pray that we have a wonderful man in our lives, who will love and care for us as much as you’ve done for Ms. Thelma. You two have always been the couple to look up to, who had the perfect marriage and true love between you. The way you two always looked into each other’s eyes, smiled, the way you held her when you slow danced, holding her hand when walking, making sure she was taken care of like a queen … always melted everyone’s hearts. She was so lucky to have you … such a gem! I know you’ll be worried about Thelma, but know that she is loved by so many in PebbleCreek, that she will be looked after with much love.

May you have wonderful golf games up above, many holes-in-one, and get all the perfect tee times you desire.

A Celebration of Life was held on Aug. 23 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom … standing room only!

Submitted by Kim Jacobs, with approval of the family