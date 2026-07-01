Billiards Club Overwhelms Sundance Again in 8-Ball Matchup

Dan Harris, Travel Team Coordinator

On June 9, the Sundance Billiards Club from Buckeye traveled to PebbleCreek’s Salerno Billiards Room for an inter-club matchup against the PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC). As with their previous match-ups, PCBC again proved to be unstoppable, sweeping both matches with a decisive 32-9 victory in games won.

The morning kicked off with a one-on-one 8-ball series: each of PCBC’s players faced each of Sundance’s opponents twice, resulting in 32 games of 8-ball. PCBC quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead and maintained their momentum to clinch the match 24-8. PCBC’s Johnny Henson shone brightly here, winning seven of his eight games—the top performance across both teams.

The second match shifted to a ranked head-to-head format, pairing players based on their first-match results. With time running short, each of the pairings played three standard 8-ball games (9 total). PCBC maintained their momentum and dominated again, winning 8-1. PCBC’s standouts were Johnny Henson and Joe Armbruster, each winning all three of their games.

While the scoreboard was one-sided, the four-hour morning session was about much more than wins and losses. Just like last month, players from both clubs displayed impressive shot-making, unwavering sportsmanship, and genuine camaraderie. The rivalry stayed spirited yet gracious, filled with laughter, encouragement, and friendship.

Excitement is already mounting for next month’s rematch, when PCBC travels to Buckeye—giving Sundance a prime chance to turn the tables.