Billiards Club Defeated by CantaMia in Dual-Location Showdown

Dan Harris, travel team coordinator

On March 13, the CantaMia Billiards Club dominated a thrilling inter-club rivalry against the PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC), in a dual-location 8-ball showdown that showcased skill, strategy, and spirited competition between these two Goodyear, Ariz., active adult communities.

Matches were divided between the venues: in the morning, four CantaMia (CM) players traveled to PebbleCreek to face four PCBC hosts, while the afternoon featured three PCBC players heading to CantaMia to compete against four CM opponents.

Though PCBC displayed strong play and moments of resilience, CM maintained the upper hand throughout the day. By the end, CantaMia secured victory in five of the six matches and claimed the total game count, 53–39.

Morning Session at PebbleCreek (CM Wins 26–18)

* Round-Robin (32 games total): The action kicked off evenly, with both teams trading racks to reach an 8–8 tie midway. CM then surged ahead, capturing 11 of the final 16 games for a decisive 19–13 win. Standout performers included PCBC’s Dan Harris (5–3) and CM’s Tom Juliano, Shane Korman, and Craig Jones (each 5–3 in their eight games).

* Ranked Heads-Up (12 games): Players were matched by round-robin win totals for three rounds in the time remaining. CM built an early 6–2 lead, only for PCBC to rally with three straight wins to narrow it to 6–5. In the final game, CM’s Tom Juliano outlasted Dan Harris with steady, precise play to seal a 7–5 victory. PCBC’s Rene Lefebvre shone brightly in this match, going undefeated at 3–0.

Afternoon Session at CantaMia (CM Wins 27–21)

With uneven numbers (three PCBC vs. four CM), the format featured three round-robin matches—each PCBC player facing every CM opponent once per match—followed by a ranked heads-up finale.

* Three Round-Robin Matches (36 games total): PCBC showed improvement as the afternoon progressed. They scored four games to CM’s eight in the first match, five to seven in the second, and flipped the script in the third with a 7–5 win. PCBC’s Lynn Warren led all players with an impressive 8–4 record across his 12 games.

* Ranked Heads-Up (12 games): Time allowed only four rounds, but the contest remained tight. The teams battled to a 5–5 tie after ten games before CM pulled away with the final two racks for a 7–5 edge. Warren and CM’s Dean Miller both delivered perfect 4–0 performances in this segment.

This latest chapter in the ongoing rivalry between PebbleCreek and CantaMia highlighted exceptional talent and genuine sportsmanship from both sides. These inter-community events continue to be season highlights, fostering camaraderie and friendly competition among Arizona’s active adult billiards enthusiasts in the West Valley.