Activities Office Events

May 2026

Special Event: Annual End of Season Pool Party

This annual event takes place at Tuscany Falls Pool. Details to come—check PebbleNews and the HOA website.

Concert: Almost Folsom—Johnny Cash Tribute—May 22

Almost Folsom channels Cash’s powerful voice and stage presence and delivers all the beloved classics—from the unforgettable “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring of Fire” to “I Walk the Line” and “Hurt.”

Audiences are so excited for this high-energy, unforgettable experience with Almost Folsom, the ultimate tribute to the legendary Johnny Cash! This electrifying show takes you on a musical journey through the iconic career of “The Man in Black,” bringing his timeless hits and unmistakable style to life on stage. With spot-on renditions of Cash’s signature songs, this tribute show captures the essence of Johnny’s music, his rebellious spirit, and his larger-than-life persona.

Expect an evening filled with great music, stirring ballads, and performances that honor the unforgettable legacy of Johnny Cash. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his music, Almost Folsom promises a night of entertainment that will have you clapping, singing, and celebrating the incredible music that made Johnny Cash an American icon.

June 2026

Wii Bowling Summer League—June 8

Summer Dance Series with Thaddeus Rose—June 11

TF Ballroom; on sale May 13. DJ Thaddeus Rose is back this summer with our summer dance series, theme is Dancing for the Red, White & Blue. Thaddeus spins our favorite dance tunes in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Even better—dance prices are just $10 per person for this special summer dance series—so no excuse not to come on out and have fun! Cash bar. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale May 13 at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office

Wii Bowling Summer League—June 15

Concert: Candle in the Wind—The Elton John Experience—June 20

National touring tribute artist, Candle In The Wind, The Elton John Experience performs the ultimate tribute to the music of Elton and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin. The band spotlights Elton and Bernie’s earlier classic songs from earlier years, but also touches on selections from later eras. Jeff Burkett as Sir Elton John, brings a truly authentic portrayal of the iconic artist and his music to the stage. As a fan of Elton’s music since the early age of 12, Jeff aspired to become a successful singer/pianist/songwriter after hearing Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album. It remains his favorite to this day. “The music is absolutely incredible. But it is also the heartfelt, often surreal imagery of Taupin’s lyrics set to Elton’s unique piano and vocal styling’s that tell these amazing stories best,” Jeff explains. “Mine and the band’s mission is to thoroughly re-create the Elton John concert experience, to the level or degree that after the show, fans truly feel as if they just saw Elton himself perform.”

$35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, May 19. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).

Wii Bowling Summer League—June 22

Wii Bowling Summer League—June 29

July 2026

Bus Trip: Beauty and the Beast at Gammage—July 1

On sale May 8 at 8 a.m. Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of Beauty and the Beast, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic. Tickets on sale Friday, May 8 at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office. Two-ticket limit per person for the initial on-sale day. $125. Bus will depart at 5:30 p.m. for this 7:30 p.m. show taking place at ASU Gammage

Bus Trip: Diamondbacks vs Brewers—July 3; Independence Day Game w/Fireworks; 6:40 game

Be part of D-backs this summer as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers for the 6:40 p.m. game. Join us Friday, July 3 for this all-American event. The outing includes roundtrip motor coach transportation and Diamond Level seats in the popular “All You Can Eat” seats in Section 222. Includes All You Can Eat’ hot dogs, potato chips, popcorn, peanuts and fountain soda through the end of the 7th Inning. Bring your family and friends for an exciting game of baseball. Space is limited so buy your tickets early! Fireworks are scheduled post-game, and are subject to weather permitting. Tickets go on sale June 10 at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office; Price: $95. The motor coach will depart from the area in front of the Armed Forces Plaza at 4:30 p.m. Please arrive by 4:15 p.m. to ensure a timely departure.

Wii Bowling: Summer League—July 6

Summer Dance Series with Thaddeus Rose—July 9

TF Ballroom; on sale June 17. DJ Thaddeus Rose is back this summer with our summer dance series, theme to be announced. Thaddeus spins our favorite dance tunes in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Even better—dance prices are just $15 per person for this special summer dance series—so no excuse not to come on out and have fun! Cash bar. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale June 17 at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office.

Wii Bowling: Summer League—July 13

Concert: Margaritas in Paradise—A Celebration of Jimmy Buffett—July 17

Welcome to the electrifying tribute show to the one and only Jimmy Buffett—Margaritas In Paradise! Get ready to be transported to a tropical paradise, where the sun is shining, the waves are crashing, and the margaritas are flowing. This show is an explosive celebration of the iconic music of Jimmy Buffett, featuring all of his greatest hits that will have you singing along and dancing in your seat. With a band that is as talented as it is passionate, you’ll be treated to a performance that captures the essence of Buffett’s music and the lifestyle it embodies. But the music is only half the fun! Margaritas In Paradise also boasts the most colorful stage you’ve ever seen. From palm trees to tiki bars to beach balls, the stage is a sensory explosion that perfectly captures the laid-back, beachy vibe of Buffett’s music. With infectious energy and an undeniable passion for the music, the band will have you feeling like you’re right there with them, sipping on a frozen margarita and soaking up the sun. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience! $35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, June 16. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).

Wii Bowling: Summer League—July 20

August 2026

Summer Dance Series with Thaddeus Rose—Aug. 6

TF Ballroom; on sale July 15. DJ Thaddeus Rose is back this summer with our summer dance series, theme to be announced. Thaddeus spins our favorite dance tunes in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Even better—dance prices are just $10 per person for this special summer dance series—so no excuse not to come on out and have fun! Cash bar. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets on sale July 15 at 8 a.m. in the Activities Office.

Concert: American Highwaymen—Aug. 8

The American Highwaymen celebrate the music, chemistry, camaraderie, and the fun of one of the most iconic and entertaining super groups of all time. Featuring the music of Johnny Cash. Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and of course, the music from The Highwaymen group recordings. Just like the original super group, The American Highwaymen is made up of four artists with attention to detail and proven musical careers that have united to create this truly special show. Don’t miss your chance to hear all the great hits and songs that you love and remember performed by The American Highwaymen! $35 per person (limit of 4 tickets per sale). Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. online and in the Activities Office on Tuesday, July 7. Should a 3 p.m. show be needed, it will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Credit Card only (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express).