It’s Big Dog Time at the Westwind Tavern

Gena Wikstrom

Who let the Dogs out?! The Big Dogs are playing Tuesday, April 7, and again on April 21 at the Westwind Tavern patio from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Big Dogs know how to crush it, bringing on the music that keeps you dancing into the night. They play “old school” R&B, disco, pop, and funky songs. Grab your dance partner, family, and friends and come boogie down in April with the ‘Dogs.

Also mark your calendar for May 5! The Big Dogs will be entertaining you at the Westwind for Cinco de Mayo. It’s the last planned patio event of the season, so don’t miss out on double-fun in May.