Kathy Stauffer

As the Woodcarvers Club noted in the December PebbleCreek Post article, we drew the lucky raffle ticket at the close of the Holiday Fest on Dec. 4. The ticket was drawn by a nonmember, and the lucky winners were Kate and Pat Handlos, who decided to take the $350 winnings in lieu of the ark. We had a ticket purchaser who was still very interested in the ark and offered to buy the ark for $350, which we will be donating to St. Mary’s Food Bank.