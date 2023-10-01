Laurie Farquhar

Your favorite Seinfeld characters are coming to PebbleCreek in a few weeks. Do you have your tickets to see them?

PC Players’ original production, A Play About Nothing, features Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer, plus another dozen characters from the hit television series, Seinfeld, as they recreate some of the show’s most famous scenes. Imagine watching in person as George tries to impress a date or Kramer bursts into Jerry’s apartment. There are lots of funny Seinfeld moments that diehard fans will recognize.

A Play About Nothing runs five nights from Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Renaissance Theater, with all performances starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are now available online by going to the HOA website at www.pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not need to log into the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” All seats are $16.50 each, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

If you need assistance with your purchase, please call or text Ticketmaster Yvonne Rodrigues at 408-202-4325, and she will be happy to help you over the phone.

From Jerry’s apartment to Monk’s Cafe to Morty and Helen’s condo in Florida, Seinfeld fans may find themselves in the audience, repeating some of the show’s most celebrated lines. Come see if your favorite ones are included.