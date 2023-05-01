7th Annual Golf Equipment Drive-Residents Show Up Big for First Tee

Howie Tiger

On March 15, PebbleCreek held its 7th Annual Golf Equipment Drive to support First Tee—Phoenix. Donations were accepted at Tuscany Falls in the parking lot just outside the Pro Shop. This was our first post-COVID drive (2019 being our last one) and the persistent rain did not stop our residents from coming through big time!

From Erin McDonough, Executive Director of First Tee—Phoenix, “Absolutely awesome! What a success! You made a difference today, and for that I send a heartfelt thank you!”

Our PebbleCreek residents are amazing. Hundreds of households made donations. We filled a 26’ truck! These donated golf clubs, golf bags, and push carts will definitely be put to good use for the numerous participants in the program and help support the overall operation. As usual, we had a big push for golf balls. Used ones can be converted to cash and new ones can be used by the kids. We collected thousands of golf balls and filled the First Tee van!

There are many people to thank for making this drive a success. Thanks to Priscilla Wardlow, HOA website administrator, for posting information on our community website and Pebble News. Thanks to the presidents of several golf associations: Ellen Enright, Patti Engelhardt, John Abercrombie (and Steve Straley), Louis Beaulieu, and Dee DeCosterd for communicating to their respective golf groups. Thanks to Dave Vader, Ronnie Decker, Dave Korba, and both Pro Shop staffs for promoting the drive via announcements and responding to inquiries, etc. Thanks to Jack Stipp for supplying an additional canopy to keep the workers dry.

Special thanks to our volunteers Kurt Fischer, Laura Fischer, Doug Ginter, Wade Biddix, Kurt Eleam, Glenn Breen, and Howie Tiger. They and First Tee staffers Greg Hall and Greg Stec exhibited unrelenting energy on a nasty weather day—just an incredible effort handling all the donations. It was a steady pace of donors for four hours straight. Their work was truly appreciated.

And finally, thanks to John McCahan for his commitment and support to this project. The Golf Blasts really helped spread the word amongst the golf community.

First Tee is a national organization whose mission is “To impact the lives of young people by providing programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.” They promote nine core values: Courtesy, Respect, Judgment, Responsibility, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Honesty, Integrity, and Perseverance. The Phoenix chapter is one of the largest in the country with 15 sites in the Phoenix Metro area. Close-by sites include Wigwam and Desert Mirage.

For those who want to donate but missed this event, you may contact First Tee—Phoenix at 602-305-7655 for drop-off details.

To learn more about First Tee—Phoenix, please visit www.firstteephoenix.org. It’s a terrific organization, and we are always looking for volunteers.