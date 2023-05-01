Camera Club Photo of the Month

Lynn Warren

Each month the Camera Club selects a Photo of the Month and, for May, chose an impressive photo taken by club member Adriana Greisman, on a March outing in the San Carlos Apache Reservation east of Globe during this year’s “superbloom.” The reservation is renowned for its wildflowers and lived up to its billing for this visit, especially because of rain received in October and later in the winter. It is frequently said that the best camera is the one that you have with you and Adriana captured this colorful carpet of Mexican poppies highlighted with an iconic saguaro with her iPhone at Peridot Mesa. This image illustrates the excellent landscape capabilities that are inherent in the iPhone camera.

For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at [email protected]