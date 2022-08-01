Eagle’s Nest Rocks with More Karaoke Nights

“I am so delighted we were able to contract for more karaoke nights,” shared Melissa Gonzales, PebbleCreek Director of Food and Beverage. “Karaoke nights have been a tradition at Eagle’s Nest for many years and they are always so much fun. The pandemic shut things down for quite a while, but now, thankfully, we are able to bring back karaoke nights twice a month.”

Karaoke nights have been a staple at Eagle’s Nest since 2004 when Tim Alonzo and his wife, Judi, pitched the idea and HOA management agreed to give it a try. The very first karaoke night, Tim and his microphone-based karaoke player (which connected to a TV) played some 400 songs and attracted eight people. But those eight people loved it and told their friends, and the event snowballed from there. Karaoke night now draws almost 100 people each night and features high-end, sophisticated equipment, a big screen monitor, and over 1,500 songs to choose from.

If you’ve been to any of the PebbleCreek ShowTime productions, PebbleCreek Singers shows, or many of our other musical events, you know we have some tremendous singing talent living right here. Many of them show up on karaoke night and deliver outstanding performances. And the show is free!

But you don’t have to sing to enjoy karaoke night—one couple has been coming for over 12 years and have never sung once, they just come to socialize and enjoy the great show. Others have come to meet new people, have fun, and make lasting friendships.

And did you know, karaoke is good for you? Believe it or not, singing karaoke has lots of remarkable health and social benefits. There has even been a Japanese study that proved that singing karaoke can boost your self-esteem, relieve stress, and increase confidence. Not only that, karaoke strengthens bonds between friends and families who enjoy it together.

Come join the fun! Karaoke nights are held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy lots of great music and the voices of PebbleCreek’s amazing singers. The event is walk-up bar service only.