Does Your Dog Need a Job?

Candy Lawson

Has your dog been a little bored lately? Ever thought of giving him or her a job, but not just bringing in the newspaper—a real job? How about one that helps children or adults, gets you both out of the house, and contributes to our local community? Well, there is a group right here in PebbleCreek that is doing just that. Mutts On A Mission is an all volunteer registered therapy dog group, and they are looking for new members to fill the ever-increasing need in the West Valley area.

Are you and your canine partner sensitive, compassionate, and caring? Do you have a few hours a week to spare? Feel like getting hooked on something really positive? Want to see someone light up when you walk in the door? Take a registered therapy dog into a hospital room or to an assisted living home. There is no better prescription than a cold nose and the wag of a tail. Or, how about having a kid read to your therapy dog?

Learning to read is critical by the end of third grade. A child is four times more likely to drop out of high school if not reading at grade level by the end of third grade. This is our national crisis. You and your dog will be paired with a child who is having difficulty reading. The R.E.A.D. program (Reading Education Assistance Dogs) will train you how to help this child. The program is used in 25 countries around the world because it works. All of these things are like magic, and you and your dog can create the magic! Go to their website at www.muttsonamission.org to get jazzed about this amazing program.

If you are new to PebbleCreek, there is no better way to meet new friends and be a part of something meaningful. Besides, chances are you won’t sprain an ankle or break your arm doing therapy dog work, unlike with pickleball or tennis. Walking the halls of an air-conditioned hospital is also good exercise.

With COVID, the world came to a stop. Recently, Cancer Treatment Center of America has opened its doors to Mutts On A Mission therapy dogs again, as has Banner Estrella Hospital.

If you have a well-behaved, gentle dog, please think of joining Mutts On A Mission to share and help heal. Call them today at 844-FUR-HUGS (844-387-4847), and they can answer your questions and meet your dog.