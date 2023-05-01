Woodcarvers Celebrate End of Season

Jim Brown

The Woodcarving Club gathered at the Oasis Pool on April 5 to celebrate another successful carving season. An annual tradition of the club is the awarding of Novice Carver of the Year and Carver of the Year. In addition, this year a Lifetime Honorary Membership was presented to Gerald Findley.

Del Trost was selected as the Novice Carver of the Year. Del has been a member of the club since January of 2022. Prior to PebbleCreek Del’s homeland was the great state of Montana. Del enjoys carving with both power tools and knives. Recent projects are a NW Indian style moon carved out of yellow cedar and an acorn woodpecker.

The PC Woodcarver of the Year is Kathy Stauffer. Kathy is an avid carver, carving all styles including using the lathe. She was Novice Carver of the Year in 2019 and has continued this tradition. Her recent projects have included a red tailed hawk, which is on display in the Woodcarvers display case (stop by and take a look) and a golfer doing battle with an alligator. Kathy recently taught a relief carving class of a blue bird that was very popular.

Gerald Findley has been a fixture in the Woodcarving Club for nearly 20 years. His specialty is carving cottonwood bark and carving birds. Gerald has taught every carving class one can think of. Gerald taught a full sized red tailed hawk carving class in the spring of 2022 that was going to be his “last class.” This year Gerald is teaching two acorn woodpecker classes. Along with teaching and carving, Gerald has been a mentor to almost every member of the club, willing to share his knowledge and “tricks” with everyone. Congratulations, Gerald, on a well-deserved award.