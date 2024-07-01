Wine Club Summer Events

Debbie George

There are lots of new events on the horizon for the wine club, which is a good reason to join or renew your membership. Following are some of the upcoming events that you can put on your calendar:

* July 16—Hawaiian themed buffet with music

* Aug. 20—Small plates and good wines with music

* Sept. 17—Italian fest

Aloha—the July dinner features a Hawaiian themed buffet and amazing wines that have been paired with the food for your maximum tasting experience. Enjoy each sip as you listen to the music, and imagine yourself on a sunny beach in Hawaii. If you’re planning to attend this event, reservations close on July 1. Please go to our wine club site for more information at pcwineclub.com.