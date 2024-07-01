Join Us for TV Dinners

Melissa Kallett, Recreation Director

Join the fun and laughter of our “TV Dinners.” Tickets for the Friday, July 26 dinner go on sale July 15 in the Eagle’s Nest Activities Office. The cost is $30 and includes a “Southwestern Buffet” of grilled chicken, ground beef, rice/refried beans, toppings, and a churro. Attendees needing gluten-free or other special diet meals need to specify when purchasing their ticket.

Following dinner, the audience will be invited to play “Lyrical Lyrics.” You’ll hear a song, and midway through it the music will stop and you and your tablemates will need to correctly identify the next lyric from a list of possible choices. This game turns into a grand sing-a-long of classics, country, pop, and show tunes.

The August TV Dinner will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, with tickets going on sale July 29. The menu that night is a tasty Hawaiian buffet featuring teriyaki chicken, kalua pork, rice, veggies, and coconut cake. The game that night is “Liar, Liar.” Audience volunteers will rise and present three statements about themselves to the audience. Two of the statements need be true, the other a lie. The emcee will then interview you and based on the answers given, the audience will vote to see if they can detect the lie. The more outrageous, yet believable statements you have, the more fun the evening becomes.

The dinner/game nights are held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom with bar service opening at 5 p.m., the dinner buffet at 6 p.m., and TV Game Show soon thereafter.

Mark your calendar and plan to attend these summer happenings! Questions can be directed to Patti at the Activities Office at 623-535-9854 or Melissa Kallett in the Fitness Center at 623-935-6743.