Wine Club News

Debbie George

June—The June 17 Wine Club event held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom was a Western theme and featured wines from Tobin James Winery located in Paso Robles. Justin James, the son of founder Tobin James, attended the event to talk about the wines and share fun stories with our members. Everyone enjoyed good wine, food, music and some dancing!

July—Hawaiian theme event was held on July 15 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

On Aug. 19, the wine club will feature Wagner Wines, which includes Caymus, Mer Soleil, Sea Sun, and Emmolo brands, as well as a host of other higher end popular wines. The wines selected for the event will be paired with a light meal of appetizers. There were so many good wines to choose from for this event, there will be a special high-end wine tasting featuring wines not included on the menu that can be purchased at special wine club pricing during the event as well as the wines featured. There will be special pricing for the Caymus 50th Anniversary Napa Cabernet Sauvignon and the new Caymus California Cabernet Sauvignon, which is in its second vintage. You won’t want to miss this, and it’s a great time to stock up on great wine for the fall gatherings and holidays!

Other future wine club event dates to put on your calendars:

* Sept. 16—Italian Night

* Oct. 21—Let’s Get Spooky!

Everyone is welcome in the wine club. All our event prices include wine, food, tax, and gratuity! If you enjoy wine or just want to have a fun evening with friends, sign up for one of our wine events as a guest and give us a try—information is on our website at pcwineclub.com. If you want more information on the Caymus and Wagner Wine special pricing in August, please feel free to contact Kathy Worwa, president of the Wine Club Board. Cheers!