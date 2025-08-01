Getting All Cued Up with the Billiards Club

Blair Dreyfus

I am pleased to announce that our Ladies division has grown to 11 members with two more who intimated that they were going to fill out our club application soon. I was also made aware that one of my poker playing friend’s wife had such a good time a few Fridays ago, when she and her husband and some their friends booked a Friday evening of pool, that she and her friend were going to drop in on one of the days and times set aside for women only play, to see if they might like to join.

Five of our women opted to take advantage of our club’s ongoing promotional event—putting our logo on a shirt of the player’s choice at no charge to them. Five of our ladies came by on Wednesday afternoon to pick up their shirts and I couldn’t pass up the photo op.

More on our ever–growing means of promoting our PebbleCreek Billiards Club, we now have a Facebook (FB) page. Whoo-Hoo! There are two ways to join and see what’s up with our club on that FB page. The first is to belong to the PebbleCreek Residents page. After they approve your request to join you can go to our PebbleCreek Billiards Club FB page and your request to join will be approved automatically. The second way is, as FB friends of yours truly, I can invite you to join the Billiards page and you’ll be accepted. So, if you get a friend request from me on FB—and you are a Billiards Club member—accept it so I can invite you in.

Tournament winners for June are as follows:

Monday short-rack 8-ball noon to 2 p.m.:Jim Padgitt (1), Lynn Warren (2), Don Moser (2)

Tuesday 8 a.m. 8-ball: Lynn Warren (1), Don Moser (3)

Thursday 10 a.m. to noon 9-ball: Blair Dreyfus (4)

Friday 8 a.m. 10-ball: Dan Harris (1), Lynn Warren (1), Johnny Henson (1), Rene Lefebvre (1)

Friday 4 p.m. 10-ball: Lynn Warren (2), Blair Dreyfus (2)

Co-Players of the Month: Lynn Warren and Blair Dreyfus with 6 wins each with Honorable mention to Don Moser with 5 wins. Congrats to all who participated!