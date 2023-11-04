Welcome Back Tennis Social

Donna Gillen

There’s nothing like the crisp late summer air to begin our tennis season with an afternoon of friends, food, and fun.

On Sept. 14, the Tennis Club, under the leadership of our tournament director and social director, prepared and served a feast to members and their guests. It was so refreshing to see many joyful faces of those members who just returned to PebbleCreek (PC), as well as those who managed to keep it together and survive the long, hot summer here.

The afternoon started around 3 p.m., the day after the strong monsoon hit the area. Fortunately, the HOA had a crew remove a large fallen branch from the green area outside the Tennis/Sport Hut. This allowed for a perfectly safe afternoon in the shade to enjoy socializing and welcoming new members. There was a 50/50 raffle, which Richard Gerhart won. Introductions of the board members were made by Vikki Constable, and she warmly greeted all of us throughout the afternoon.

Sharon Connors and crew had a wonderful display of hearty meatballs and spicy chicken wings, as well as an array of salads, dips, cheeses, sausages, and very tempting cookies. No one went away hungry. Sharon thanks her crew of helping hands who made the process go smoothly and effortlessly.

During our feast, Vikki spent some time describing all the events planned for the fall. Mark your calendars—Skills and Drills will continue in November, also we have a Round Robin and Social event honoring our beloved Jerry Santy on Nov. 15, including an afternoon of taste-testing three different styles of chili. See the website www.pebblecreektennis.org for more details and to sign up. Once again, in an effort to give back to the community we will have our canned food drive from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15. Please drop off your canned goods at either the Sports Complex at Eagle’s Nest or the Tuscany Falls Tennis Hut.

The club would like to thank Vikki and Sharon for their efforts in making this event a success. Here’s to looking forward to many more amazing gatherings with the Tennis Club.