Thanksgiving Holiday HOA Hours

Susan Knox Wilson
Here are HOA office and facility hours for the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23 and 24:
Activities Office, Administration, Architectural and Landscape Committee Office, and Resident and Guest Services
* Closed
Patrol Office is closed, but regular patrol operations remain.
Creative Arts Center
* Wednesday, Nov. 22 closed at noon
* Closed Thursday, Nov. 23
* Open Friday, Nov. 24
Food and Beverage
* Eagle’s Nest will offer a Thanksgiving dining option
Hours and details are not available at time of publication. Contact Eagle’s Nest restaurant for details or visit the HOA website.
* Ed’s Dogs and Portofino’s closed Thursday, Nov. 23
* Regular business hours Friday, Nov. 24
Golf
* Tuscany Falls (TF) and Eagle’s Nest (EN) golf shops close at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23
Recreation and Fitness
* Thursday, Nov. 23: TF Studios are closed. No classes. TF and EN Fitness Centers close at noon.
* Friday, Nov. 24: TF Studios are closed. No classes. Normal hours at TF and EN Fitness Centers.
* Saturday, Nov. 25: TF Studios are closed. No classes. Normal hours at TF and EN Fitness Centers.
* The pools will be open during their normal hours.
* Thursday, Nov.16 through Sunday, Dec 3: At EN and TF, children under the age of 7 years may join older children in the main pools during normal children’s hours (Must be toilet trained. No swim diapers allowed in the main pools).
We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.