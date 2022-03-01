Ukulele Club to Perform at the Glendale Folk Festival

Gillian Driscoll

The PebbleCreek Ukulele Club has been asked to perform for the second time at the Glendale Folk Festival. The club last performed there in 2020. There was no festival in 2021. They will perform songs from the Hawaiian, Caribbean, and folk traditions.

The Glendale Folk Festival, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6, at the historic Saguaro Ranch, 9802 W. 59th Avenue in Glendale, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The PebbleCreek Ukulele Club will perform from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the maintenance shed. At 1 p.m., they will offer a Hawaiian strum workshop at Gilligan’s Island. There will be several stages and workshops presented by other music groups from all over the Valley. Join us and enjoy fun music in a historic West Valley location.

The PebbleCreek Ukulele Club meets every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Palm Room at the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. Ukulele players, both seasoned and new, are welcome, along with those who just wish to listen or sing along. We play a variety of songs from the 1920s through the Beatles and beyond. All are welcome.

For more information, call Ross Hart at 541-554-2679 or Gillian Driscoll at 303-548-2108.