Two PCMGA Teams Compete at AGA Club Team Championship Finals

Howie Tiger

Two PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) teams competed in the Super Senior flight (age 70+) at the Arizona Golf Association (AGA) Club Team Championship Finals. Steve DeHaven and Phil Smyth returned for their second year in a row. This was the first time for the team of John Krasnan and Jim Duffus. But, John won this event with Rich Jesko in 2015 and in 2016.

The format was a 2-man scramble. There was a 6-drive minimum for each player. The championship final round was played at the Founders course at Verrado on Dec. 4.

The AGA Club Team Championship qualifying process began on Sept. 7 in a local event held at our Eagle’s Nest golf course. Fifty-six teams competed for low gross and low net with three teams in the all-age flight and three teams in the super senior flight advancing to a regional qualifier (several locations offered). The all-age teams that advanced included Kurt Eleam and Keith Clinton, Jeff Dines and Marty Johnson, and Scot Becraft and Bob Parise (note: Reuben Rivera and Dave Green had qualified but due to injury could not compete). The super senior teams that advanced included Jim Wolff and Mike Romano along with Steve and Phil and John and Jim.

All six PebbleCreek teams gave it their all and represented our community well at their respective Regionals, but only Steve and Phil and John and Jim advanced to the finals. Their Regional was played at Sun City Country Club on Nov. 16 with only five teams advancing to the finals. They played the gold tees on this 5,247 yard par-72 layout.

Shooting a net score of 66.16 (gross of 69 less 2.84 handicap), Steve and Phil won low net in their flight. They scrambled well for pars. The highlight of their play was an eagle on the short par 4 fifth hole. Phil hit a magnificent drive long enough to end up 50 yards from the hole. Steve followed this with a pitch shot over a greenside bunker that ended up “in the jar.”

Shooting a gross score of 68, John and Jim took 2nd low gross. Their first 4 holes were not exactly stellar, but an eagle on a short par-4, where John hit a great drive and Jim chipped in, really jump-started their round. They attributed their success to other teams having issues with small greens with severe slopes.

At the finals at Verrado, Steve and Phil and John and Jim competed against six other teams. They played the gold tees at a length of 5,403 yards. Both teams said the hole-locations throughout the course were definitely “Sunday” pins as most were 3 to 7 yards from the edges of the greens. Neither team won, but they had a great experience.

Congratulations to Steve and Phil and John and Jim on their performance and representing PebbleCreek well! They appreciated the support from the PCMGA, which paid their entrance fees.